/‘Will hit Iran very hard tonight,’ warns Trump, says US will take over Kharg Island, oil exports like Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned of more “very hard” military strikes against Iran tonight and declared that the United States will take Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, along with other oil infrastructure plants. He added that the US will assume “total control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets, just like Venezuela. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities have already been severely weakened and that a major US military strike is imminent.

In one of his harshest warnings yet, Trump said, “The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT.”

“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” Trump added in the Truth Social post on Thursday.

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Tensions continue to rise across the Middle East amid US strikes and Iran's counterstrikes as the future of peace remains in limbo.

Trump’s warning via a Truth Social post is the second one in two consecutive days after he issued a similar threat on Wednesday, following which the US hit Iran’s defence infrastructure.

Trump rages against media coverage of Iran war

President Trump also raged against the ongoing media coverage of the war in Iran, claiming that even Iranian officials have said they are surprised at how well they are doing “in the papers”.

Trump made the remark during an interview on ‘Fox & Friends’ minutes after he announced more airstrikes against Iran planned for Thursday night.

“No matter what I do, the press will say, ‘It was a great victory for Iran.’ These people are crazy. It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome.” he said.

“I’d rather not hit bridges and power plants in Iran, as the people would not be able to drink water. I don’t want to do that. There will be more bombing tonight, bigger, more powerful,” Trump added.