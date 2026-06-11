/'Trump's Iran-Contra': New book reveals Trump officials' internal panic over Epstein controversy

Trump officials held an emergency situation room meeting to contain the leaks about their handling of Epstein Files, details an upcoming book “Regime Change” by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book reveals that top Trump White House officials including VP JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, gathered in the situation room, last summer on July 17 to debate how to manage the growing scandal. The book is set to be released on June 23.

Vice President JD Vance suggested a PR gambit- to invite Tucker Carlson for an interview of Jeffrey Epstein's long time girlfriend and coconspirator Ghislane Maxwell, and get a statement that Trump had nothing to do with Epstein. "It might help the president if Maxwell was willing to state that Trump had not been part of any wrongdoing with Epstein," read an excrept from the Haberman and Swan article. Vance wanted all the files to be released as soon as possible while Trump wanted them to “be buried”. He was snapping at anyone who mentions it. "His staff largely avoided the subject in their conversations with him, forced to worry among themselves."

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Dan Bongino, then Trump's Deputy FBI Director said that it was going to be Trump's “Iran Contra”. The authors note that the Trump administration officials were almost clear but refusing to admit. “The president could break institutions, redirect the federal government against his enemies and bring the world's richest men into the Oval Office bearing tribute. But he could not, it turned out, make Jeffrey Epstein disappear.”

The authors claim that just before the Wall Street Journal report about Trump's birthday letter to Epstein, which prompted a defamation lawsuit from Trump, he had called News Corp's chief executive, Robert Thomson; News Corp's owner, Rupert Murdoch; and The Journal's editor in chief, Emma Tucker to halt publishing of the story. He reportedly called Tucker a traitor who hates America.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said that Trump has been completely exonerated from Epstein and helped Epstein's victims more than any other President. "Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee's subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him."