/Tehran denies any approved text for US deal, dismisses Trump claims: Iranian Media

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that discussions over a Memorandum of Understanding with Tehran had been approved at the highest level, after he announced calling off planned military strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Trump said he had cancelled scheduled strikes on Iran, adding that talks with Tehran had reached a key stage and were cleared by senior Iranian leadership.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

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However, Iranian media quickly pushed back against the claim.

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing an unnamed source, said Tehran had not approved any draft text for an agreement with Washington.

"No text has been approved for an initial memorandum of understanding with the United States," said Fars, quoting what it described as an informed source close to Iran’s negotiating team.

The report also said there had been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding any deal with the United States.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also dismissed Trump’s remarks, saying similar claims had been made earlier without any outcome.

"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded as his previous messages," it said.

The developments come as Tehran and Washington continue to exchange proposals aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, which began on February 28.

Despite a fragile ceasefire in place since April 8, both sides have recently increased exchanges of fire, keeping tensions high across the region.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)