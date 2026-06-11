/'You are like animals': Thousands of fans rush toward Mexico City World Cup fan zone, triggering chaotic scenes before opening match

Thousands of football fans tried to force their way into Mexico City's official World Cup fan zone on Thursday, causing chaotic scenes just over an hour before the opening match kicked off. Entry to the Fan Fest in Zocalo Plaza was restricted due to metal barriers installed in recent days to stop protesting teachers from entering the area. As crowds surged toward the entrance, a city official addressed fans through a megaphone, shouting, "Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!"

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway at Estadio Azteca on Thursday (June 11), setting the stage for the tournament's first match between co-host Mexico and South Africa. The expanded 48-team competition is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring a record 104 matches. The tournament will conclude with the final in New Jersey on July 19.

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"Chill, relax" was the message from FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday as he attempted to ease concerns over visa-related issues that have overshadowed preparations for the World Cup. Speaking ahead of the tournament's opening match between co-host Mexico and South Africa, Infantino said FIFA does not have the authority to influence immigration policies set by host countries. He also addressed concerns involving Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa.

"It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia," Infantino told a press conference, his first in three years. "We ​try, we'll discuss, we'll see. Maybe sometimes it's good as well to chill, relax. We work on everything, we ⁠try to resolve everything.

“We are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation.”

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