/Trump cancels strikes against Iran, says points of discussions approved by all parties involved in peace deal

US President Donald Trump after promising to "hit Iran very hard" said he has "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening". He said that the highest level of Iranian leadership has approved the points of discussion which is also acceptable to the United States and Israel,

Taking to Truth Social Trump said, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

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Earlier today Trump vowed to "hit Iran very hard". He also threatened to take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points of Iran.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.