/Trump nominates former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Tulsi Gabbard as next director of national intelligence

United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has nominated Jay Clayton, former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman, to become the next permanent director of national intelligence (DNI), replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned from the post.

Clayton is currently the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.He will have to be confirmed as DNI by the Senate.

Trump called Clayton “very Highly respected” in a Truth Social post announcing the nomination.

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“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay,” Trump wrote.

“I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.”

“I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s announcement comes after controversy over his recent appointment of top federal housing official Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence, replacing the outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

Both the House and Senate rejected bills on Thursday to renew the nation’s warrantless spy powers over concerns about Pulte, who as the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency had referred Trump’s enemies for criminal prosecutions over alleged mortgage fraud.

However, Senate Democrats said that Clayton’s nomination announcement would not be enough to sway them to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), as Pulte is still expected to take over as acting DNI on June 19.

“He has got to go. Period,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday.