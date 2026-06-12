/Air India crash investigation ongoing, several aspects being examined, says AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday came out with its interim report on the Air India plane crash that happened at Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. The Flight AI-171 en-route London from Ahmedabad crashed into the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College hostel, within a minute of taking off.

The AAIB interim report says that a “significant progress" has been made in the investigation but evidence and technical findings from the probe into last year’s accident are still being analysed.

It further said that investigation is still ongoing and the final report will be released only after all investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules, 2017 and ICAO Annex 13 standards are completed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the past year, investigators have examined several aspects, including aircraft systems, flight recorder data, Engine-related components, maintenance records, operational records, human factors and organisational and technical aspects.

Investigation is for improving aviation safety

“Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation," read the statement released by AAIB.

The investigating bureau urged people not to spread rumours and make speculations while the investigation is still on. It also said that the purpose of the investigation is not to affix blame but to make aviation for people even more safer.

"AAIB reiterates that the purpose of the investigation is to improve aviation safety through lessons learned and safety recommendations, not to assign blame or liability," read the statement.