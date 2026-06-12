/Trump says deal with Iran could be signed over weekend or on Monday

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he still believes a deal with Iran could be signed over the weekend or on Monday, reported NBC News, citing the president’s interaction with Axios. In a brief phone call, the US president, who had earlier condemned what he said was fake information put out by Tehran on the contents of the deal, told Axios that he had demanded clarification from Iran for state media reports that claimed the country would receive billions in frozen assets after the deal was signed, adding that officials privately “apologised for putting out false information.”

Trump had said in a Truth Social post earlier, “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth.”

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‘No funds are being released for simply signing a deal,’ says Vance

Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance said that no funds are being released for simply signing a deal.

Vance hit back at concerns being raised by “people who (rightly) said Donald Trump was a historic president a month ago.”

In an X post, Vance said that “fake information” was being shared about the deal, stressing, “The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting.”

“If the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region,” he added.

The clarification came from Vance after some Republicans raised concerns over the deal’s contents as shared by the Iranian state media.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., said in an X post, “I am very glad to hear from @POTUS that Iranian media reports about the so-called deal are fake because the deal as described by Iran would be awful.”