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Iran's Araghchi says US-Iran deal has 'never been closer' after Trump slams Iranian media

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 22:44 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 22:46 IST
Iran's Araghchi says US-Iran deal has 'never been closer' after Trump slams Iranian media

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Immediately after Trump's statement,  Iran's Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media and urged news outlets to refrain from entering speculation about the content of the peace deal. He however said  a deal is very close.

After the Iranian state media on Friday (June 12) reported extensively on the terms of a peace deal being hammered out, US president Donald Trump denied that those were the terms agreed to between the two countries to stop the war. “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith,” he wrote further.

Araghchi says peace deal very close

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Immediately, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media and urged news outlets to "refrain from entering speculation about its content."

However, he highlighted that a peace deal is round the corner. Taking to X Araghchi wrote, "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content."

"In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," he further said.

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that "a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached" and his country is working the U.S. and Iran to "finalize next steps."

Taking to X Sharif wrote, “Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now.”

What did Iranian Media say leading to Trump to dismiss it as "Fake news"

Earlier today, Iran's Mehr news agency claimed to reveal details of draft memorandum with US.

Citing a source close to Iran's negotiating team, the news agency said the "accord would allow for the "release of $24 billion of Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period."

Notably, half of that sum would be "made available to Iran before the start of negotiations," said the news agency further.

One of the terms of the draft agreement as published by Iranian state media on Friday was that Iran will receive “compensation” for damage inflicted in US and Israeli attacks during the war.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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