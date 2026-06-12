/US govt funded foreign biolabs, many of them worked on dangerous pathogens, reveals Tulsi Gabbard

The US government funded more than 120 biolaboratories in over 30 countries, including Ukraine, said the outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a bombshell revelation on Friday, further adding that many of these facilities contained and worked on pathogens that cause infectious diseases.

Tulsi Gabbard shared a video message on X, saying, “Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.”

Many of these US government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research—a scientific methodology that genetically alters an organism to enhance a biological function, widely used to develop vaccines but comes with biosecurity risks—with “very little visibility or oversight,” said a release issued by the office of DNI.

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“In support of President Trump’s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what “research” is being conducted, Gabbard added in her post.

Such evidence regarding the funding of these laboratories has been “knowingly withheld” from the public and “intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America,” she added.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May halting federal funding for “dangerous gain-of-function” research and mandated a suspension of any active National Institutes of Health-funded projects that meet the definition to prevent US tax dollars from supporting high-risk pathogen research in countries of concern or lacking adequate oversight.

The new evidence includes million-dollar labs in Ukraine that may be at risk of “compromise” due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The intelligence community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed pathogens that cause infectious diseases such as brucellosis and anthrax bacteria, plus remained “vulnerable” to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure or damage.

Over 40 labs in Ukraine included the storage of biological weapons’ pathogens from the Soviet era, “especially dangerous pathogen certification” and a repository of disease-causing pathogens, such as tuberculosis, swine fever, Newcastle disease, SARS and Ebola, according to the DNI press release.

The US also paid Ukrainian scientists to study pathogenic avian flu and other infectious viruses in biocontainment labs.

Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact, research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs … politicians, so-called health professionals like [former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci], and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth, Gabbard said in the statement.

Besides government entities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ukrainian scientific collaborator network includes several US academic institutions, like the University of Florida, University of Alaska, University of Tennessee, University of New Mexico and Kansas State University.

“ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and well-being of the American people and people around the world,” Gabbard said.