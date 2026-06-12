/FIR lodged against Mamata Banerjee over ‘inflammatory‘ speech during Bengal elections

An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee over a speech she allegedly delivered at a rally in Kolkata while campaigning for state assembly elections earlier this year.
The FIR was registered on June 7 under Sections 196(1), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported news agency ANI. The complaint filed by Tushar Kanti Das says Banerjee’s speech at the Dharna Mancha near Metro Channel in Esplanade (Dharmatala) on March 9 allegedly contained misleading remarks aimed at provoking a breach of peace, disturbing public tranquillity and affecting communal harmony.
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Das also alleged that the speech posed a threat to the state’s democratic framework.
“We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered in accordance with legal procedure. All aspects of the speech and the context in which it was delivered are being thoroughly examined,” said a senior police officer.
The FIR adds to the troubles of TMC and raises political tensions in West Bengal. The TMC, which is facing a major internal crisis, said the FIR is “politically motivated” and alleged that it is part of continued attempts to target the party leadership.
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CID officials grill Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case
A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday in connection with the signature forgery case.
Lawyers of Abhishek Banerjee also arrived at his residence.
On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was o questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in the signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata’s Alipore area.
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TMC MLA Madan Mitra said that Abhishek Banerjee had been cooperating with the investigation and would continue to do so.
“They (CID) have come; it’s their job, so they’ve come. They want cooperation from Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhishek Banerjee is cooperating. He has cooperated in the past, and he will continue to cooperate,” he said.