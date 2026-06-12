/Insects in Maggi? Nestle India denies allegations of infestation in noodles after FSSAI notice

Nestle India on Friday denied claims of infestation in a Maggi noodles packet after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took note of social media complaints circulating on social media and issued a notice to the company. In response to the allegations, the company stated that its internal investigation and laboratory testing found no signs of infestation on the production batch and market samples.



"We categorically reject the allegations circulating in the media based on an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on Maggi noodles," a Nestle India spokesperson said in a statement. "We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the complainant as the account is unreachable," the statement added.

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Nestle's claims of stringent food safety and quality standards

Nestle India stated that it had submitted a detailed response to the authorities, backed by quality-control records, test results and other relevant evidence. The company reiterated that it adheres to stringent food safety and quality standards across its operations.



"Nestle India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," the spokesperson said.



"We have performed our quality analysis on batch and market samples, for a comprehensive investigation at the FSSAI Accredited lab, and the report confirms with the quality standards, including confirmation of absence of infestation of any nature," the statement added.