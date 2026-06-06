/Texas shooting horror: 1 dead, 9 injured in Midland as gunman dies at scene

At least one person was killed, and nine others were hospitalised following a shooting in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning (June 12), while the suspected gunman was also found dead, according to local authorities. Midland Mayor Lori Blong said there were 11 known victims in the incident. City officials later confirmed that the suspect had died, although no further details were immediately provided. Blong said the suspect was located deceased through the use of a drone as law enforcement continued securing the area.

According to Midland Memorial Hospital, nine victims were treated at the facility. Four patients required surgery, with three recovering afterwards and one remaining in the operating theatre. The hospital said the other five patients had already been discharged.

"My heart breaks for the victims and their families," Blong told CBS News. "We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked their own safety to protect our community." The mayor added that she was unaware of any police officers being injured during the response.

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Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said in a social media post that officers responded after hearing gunfire coming from a building in the south-western part of the city and quickly secured the area. Witness Lee Carlisle, who was staying at a Super 8 motel near the scene, told CBS News that he heard numerous shots before seeing a large police presence.

"We heard several, several gunshots, like 20 gunshots, and then it moved down, the whole situation moved further down," Carlisle said. He added that drones, Texas Rangers and numerous undercover police vehicles arrived at the scene. "Had to be, seems like, 50 police officers, like a small army."