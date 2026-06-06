/Something big ahead? Lebanese army chief visits Pakistan amid reports of link to US-Iran negotiations

Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal reportedly departed for Pakistan on Saturday (June 6) for talks with Pakistan's military leadership, and the visit is connected to wider diplomatic efforts surrounding ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, as per reports. In a statement, the Lebanese army said Haykal left Lebanon for Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

While the military statement did not provide further details on the agenda of the visit, a source familiar with the matter told AFP that the trip is linked to Pakistan's mediation efforts aimed at resolving issues between Washington and Tehran.

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The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the visit was "linked to the Pakistani mediation to resolve" outstanding matters between the United States and Iran, which are engaged in negotiations to bring an end to the broader conflict that has engulfed West Asia. "Lebanon is a critical part of the negotiations," the source added, without elaborating on the country's specific role in the diplomatic process. According to the source, Field Marshal Asim Munir has emerged as Islamabad's principal negotiator in contacts between the United States and Iran.