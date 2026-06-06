/'Iranian attack a dangerous escalation', Kuwait warns after Tehran again fires missiles

Kuwait on Saturday condemned fresh missile attacks by Iran calling it a "direct threat" to the "lives of citizens and residents". Kuwait foreign ministry in a statement after the attack said, "these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the state, they represent a dangerous escalation".

Neighbouring Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet also claimed attacks by Iran. Manama described the attack as a "blatant aggression" and "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries".

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain, as reported by AFP.

A ceasefire is in place between Iran and the US but tensions rose after the US military on Friday said it struck radar sites in Iran after downing drones headed towards the strait.

Iran targets “enemy bases”

Early Saturday Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they retaliated by targeting "enemy bases in the area" with missiles in response to a US operation in Sirik and Qeshm islands.

After the IRGC claims, CENTCOM in a statement said, "There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false."

Meanwhile, Iran says that peace talks between US and Tehran have hit an impasse. According to Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the “ball is in Trump's court” and it is for him to take the first step to break the current deadlock.

In an interview to CNN Rezaei also warned that if the United States resumes strikes, it would “enter into a dark corridor."