/‘We should be realistic’: Iranian FM crushes Trump’s desire to meet Mojtaba Khamenei. Know details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could one day meet Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying such expectations are not grounded in present realities amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The remarks came after Trump said earlier this week that he would like to meet Khamenei and suggested such an encounter could take place in the future if ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran produce positive results.

Speaking in an interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Araghchi downplayed the prospect of any high-level meeting between the two leaders. "I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," Araghchi said when asked about Trump's comments.

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Trump has repeatedly signalled his willingness to engage directly with Iranian leaders as part of efforts to secure a broader agreement covering regional security issues and Iran's nuclear programme. The US president recently expressed optimism about a diplomatic breakthrough and said talks between Washington and Tehran were continuing.

However, Araghchi's remarks suggest that Tehran remains sceptical about the prospects of a landmark meeting in the near future.

The exchange comes amid fragile contacts between the two countries following months of conflict and instability across the Middle East. Despite public statements supporting diplomacy, both sides remain divided on key issues, including sanctions, regional security arrangements and the future of Iran's nuclear activities.