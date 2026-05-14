/'Like a porn addiction': Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns companies are using too much AI without creating real value

Palantir Technologies chief executive Alex Karp has sparked debate in the technology industry after comparing excessive use of artificial intelligence to a "porn addiction", arguing that simply increasing AI usage does not automatically create value for businesses. Speaking during a live interview at Palantir's AIPCon 10 event, Karp criticised what he described as "tokenmaxxing", a growing trend among organisations to maximise AI usage by consuming large volumes of computing power and AI-generated output without focusing on meaningful business outcomes.

"People are just sitting there all day, kind of like a porn addiction," Karp said while discussing the company's internal approach to measuring AI adoption.

Karp argued that many organisations have become overly focused on increasing the number of AI tokens consumed rather than evaluating whether the technology is delivering tangible results. In the AI industry, tokens are the units used by large language models to process and generate text, and most providers charge customers based on the volume of tokens consumed.

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The Palantir chief said businesses risk becoming obsessed with AI usage metrics while losing sight of the actual problems they are trying to solve. His remarks come as questions grow within Silicon Valley over whether the industry's massive investment in artificial intelligence is translating into meaningful productivity gains.

Karp's comments echoed concerns recently raised by Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, who described the company as a "no slop zone". Sankar argued that higher AI usage does not necessarily lead to better outcomes and warned that increased token consumption can result in more low-quality outputs if not properly managed.