/Did scientists just discover the missing piece of a black hole mystery? This is what we know

Astronomers have, for the first time, found evidence of a powerful wind blowing from the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way, a discovery that could help answer one of the biggest mysteries in modern space science. The black hole, known as Sagittarius A, sits at the heart of our galaxy. Researchers behind the new study say they have obtained the most detailed view yet of how the black hole interacts with and reshapes its surrounding environment.

Black holes are often described as cosmic vacuum cleaners because of their ability to pull in nearby matter. However, scientists have long known that they can also eject material in the form of powerful jets and winds. Until now, no such wind had been directly detected coming from Sagittarius A.

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"Unless a black hole exists in a perfect vacuum, it must blow a wind somehow," said Mark Gorski of Northwestern University in Illinois, who co-led the study. "And there is no perfect vacuum in the Universe. With new observations, this is the first time we've had a clean enough view to see the wind's imprint," Gorski said. "We looked at the data and said, 'There it is. There is the thing that everybody's been looking for for 50 years'."

The breakthrough came after researchers analysed five years of observations from the Atacama Large Millimetre/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile. Using the data, they created what they describe as the sharpest image ever produced of the cold molecular gas surrounding the black hole.

The observations captured gas within roughly three light-years of Sagittarius A, an extremely close distance in cosmic terms. Scientists then used advanced image-processing techniques to remove the bright radio emissions from the black hole, revealing previously hidden structures.

According to the research team, the resulting image is 100 times deeper and 80 times sharper than previous maps of the region.

One of the most striking features uncovered was a giant cone-shaped cavity almost completely devoid of cold molecular gas. The researchers believe the structure points directly towards the black hole and was carved out by a stream of hot, energetic material flowing outward from Sagittarius A.

"If you blow hot material from the black hole, it's not going to want to exit with the cold material," Gorski explained. "It's either going to push the cold material out or heat it up. And, if it's too hot, you will no longer see the cold gas."

Co-lead researcher Elena Murchikova said the findings also provide insight into how the black hole is fed by surrounding material. "We were the first to show that molecular gas very, very close to the black hole is feeding it," Murchikova said. "The wind is not powerful, and its direction probably wanders with time. It shows that our black hole is not unique, and our place in the universe is not unique."