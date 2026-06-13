/Modi, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 Summit in France amid attack on Indian seafarers in Hormuz

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will be meeting in France at the G7 summit scheduled next week, said a senior US administration official on Saturday. The meeting likely to be held on June 17 will mark the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since February 2025.

Trump is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the summit.

Prime Minister Modi, who will attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron is is expected to engage with G7 leaders, partner countries and international organisations and discuss a host of issues.

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The meeting comes at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington are strained by US tariffs on Indian goods.

However, the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India last month eased out some of the tension, with the two sides discussing trade, visas, maritime security, energy supplies and ‌the ⁠Middle East.

A US official speaking on whether the India- US trade deal will be discussed between Trump and Modi, he said as quoted by ANI, “I think that the potential trade deal will come up. We signed a joint framework agreement earlier this year. We have been having quite intensive negotiations with the Indians over the past year."

Trump-Modi meeting also comes amid recent US attacks on several oil tankers carrying Indian sailors off the coast of Oman.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone on Saturday and conveyed India's "strong protest" over American military strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners.