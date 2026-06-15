/Vance says US-Iran MoU was signed digitally before planned Switzerland meeting

US Vice President JD Vance said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran was signed digitally on Sunday (June 14), ahead of an expected in-person signing ceremony in Switzerland later this week. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday," Vance said during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (June 15). A senior US official later confirmed during a phone briefing that both US President Donald Trump and Vance digitally signed the agreement on Sunday.

According to the official, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed the MoU on behalf of Tehran. The digital signing comes ahead of an apparent formal ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, where representatives of both countries are expected to participate. The agreement marks a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, although details of the memorandum have not yet been publicly disclosed.

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According to US President Donald Trump, the agreement with Iran will help ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping without tolls. Speaking in Geneva, Trump said he did not expect significant assistance from other countries to maintain access through the strategic waterway because of the deal reached with Iran. "I don't think we're going to need much help, because we have an agreement where it's going to be open and it's toll-free," Trump said.