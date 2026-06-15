/US responsible for implementing draft deal with Iran, claims Israeli FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (June 15) said the United States bears responsibility for implementing the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with Tehran and called for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to cease. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Araghchi made the remarks during separate telephone conversations with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the discussions, Araghchi and his counterparts also stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional stability and security, IRNA reported. The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. Trump said the understanding would bring an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lead to the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Japan welcomed the understanding reached between Washington and Tehran.

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Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the development during a telephone conversation on Monday and highlighted the agreement's significance for regional stability and the wider international community, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.