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US responsible for implementing draft deal with Iran, claims Israeli FM

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 20:09 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 20:09 IST
US responsible for implementing draft deal with Iran, claims Israeli FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gestures as he arrives for a group photograph during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 14, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that the US must implement the Pakistan-mediated draft deal, following President Trump's announcement of a peace agreement aimed at ending regional conflicts, lifting blockades, and opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (June 15) said the United States bears responsibility for implementing the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with Tehran and called for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to cease. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Araghchi made the remarks during separate telephone conversations with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Also read: 'Hormuz services MUST be paid for': Iran calls blocked funds part of peace deal as Trump warns of ‘ultimate alternative’

During the discussions, Araghchi and his counterparts also stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional stability and security, IRNA reported. The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. Trump said the understanding would bring an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lead to the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Japan welcomed the understanding reached between Washington and Tehran.

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Also read: ‘Tehran not yet taken its final decision’: Iranian media reports on peace deal with US. This is what we know

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the development during a telephone conversation on Monday and highlighted the agreement's significance for regional stability and the wider international community, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The statement said Motegi expressed Japan's "deep appreciation and commendation" for Pakistan's sustained mediation efforts and constructive role throughout the process. According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the Japanese foreign minister said Islamabad's engagement had helped facilitate and advance the outcome achieved between Washington and Tehran.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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