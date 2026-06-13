/'Hormuz services MUST be paid for': Iran calls blocked funds part of peace deal as Trump warns of ‘ultimate alternative’

Iran said on Saturday (June 13) that the release of its blocked funds must form an integral part of any agreement with the United States, while insisting that services it provides in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz should be compensated. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran should receive payment for services related to the Strait of Hormuz, describing Iran’s efforts to manage safe maritime traffic through the waterway as measures that protect both the country’s national security and the interests of the wider international community.

Speaking to reporters, Baghaei said the release of Iran’s frozen assets would be an "integral" component of any agreement. He also said both sides had agreed that the nuclear issue and related matters would not be addressed at the current stage of discussions, with the immediate focus instead on ending the war and dealing with issues connected to Lebanon.

Baghaei further argued that the presence of foreign military forces and bases in the region must come to an end, reiterating Tehran’s long-standing position on external military involvement in the Middle East.

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‘A wall to no nuclear weapon’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that a deal with Iran was expected to be signed on Sunday and claimed it would lead to the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed agreement would create "a wall to no nuclear weapon" and asserted that Iran would not be able to obtain a nuclear weapon "through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement".

Trump contrasted the anticipated accord with former president Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, claiming that no money would change hands under the new arrangement.