/Inside Trump's historic UFC event at the White House: Octagon, fighters, controversy and a night like no other

The White House is preparing to host one of the most unusual events in its history as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stages a fight card on the South Lawn in a first-of-its-kind sporting spectacle. The event, scheduled for Sunday to coincide with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, will transform one of America's most iconic political landmarks into an outdoor combat sports arena complete with an octagon, thousands of seats and a towering steel structure known as ‘The Claw’.

While the White House has long featured recreational facilities, including tennis courts, bowling alleys and a basketball court, it has never hosted a major professional sporting event. The idea reportedly originated with Trump himself, according to UFC president Dana White, highlighting the close relationship between the president and the mixed martial arts promotion. The event also reflects UFC's growing popularity among younger audiences and Trump's political base.

Critics, however, have questioned the appropriateness of staging a combat sports event at the White House, while supporters see it as a celebration of American culture and entertainment. The buildup has not been without challenges. Organizers have faced concerns over severe weather, with forecasts suggesting thunderstorms could impact the outdoor event. UFC officials have reportedly stationed meteorologists on-site to monitor changing conditions throughout the weekend.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Legal opposition also emerged in the days leading up to the event. A lawsuit filed by the watchdog group Public Integrity Project attempted to block the event, arguing that federal rules related to America's 250th anniversary celebrations were being improperly used to justify the UFC card. The legal challenge was ultimately rejected by a judge. Questions have also been raised regarding Trump's financial ties to UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings after disclosures revealed the president purchased company stock earlier this year.

Despite the controversy, the administration has continued promoting the event. Officials have highlighted UFC's anti-drug policies and cultural influence, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced a partnership between the State Department and the UFC. Rubio described the organization as the "United Nations of fighting", arguing that UFC events bring together people from diverse backgrounds through a shared passion for the sport. At a White House media event, Sara Carter praised heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis for his anti-drug testing record and public influence.

Lewis thanked her, before telling reporters that he didn’t have anything against drugs, generally, but marijuana every now and then helps him out. If anyone wanted to give him a medal for it, he said, he’d take it. The fight card itself features several high-profile bouts. Undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will face interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event, while Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane are scheduled to compete for an interim heavyweight title.

Approximately 4,300 spectators are expected to attend, including around 1,200 active-duty military personnel. According to reports, military attendees were required to meet specific fitness standards and physical requirements in order to receive tickets.

The guest list will also include political donors, lawmakers, UFC executives and members of the administration.