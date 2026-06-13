/The own goal that ended in murder: The tragic story of Andres Escobar and 1994 FIFA World Cup

On July 2, 1994, just days after returning home, Escobar was confronted outside a nightclub in Medellin. According to multiple reports, an argument broke out during which he was mocked about the own goal. The confrontation escalated and Escobar was shot multiple times. While many people long believed he was murdered solely because of the own goal, historians and investigators note that the circumstances were far more complex, involving Colombia's violent criminal environment and powerful figures linked to illegal gambling and organized crime. Even today, questions remain about the full motive behind the killing.