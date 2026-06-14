/‘Tehran not yet taken its final decision’: Iranian media reports on peace deal with US. This is what we know

Iran has not yet made a final decision on whether to sign a proposed agreement with the US aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to Iran's Fars news agency. The report said on Sunday (June 14) that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has not yet taken or announced its final decision concerning the memorandum of understanding proposed during negotiations". The report cited a "well-informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team".
The development comes amid intense debate within Iran over the proposed agreement, which is intended to pave the way for de-escalation in the region after months of heightened tensions. According to the Fars report, opposition to the draft agreement has emerged from hardline Iranian figures, who argue that the proposed terms do not adequately serve Iran's interests and could weaken Tehran's leverage over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
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Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Iran has agreed in principle under a draft memorandum with the United States that it would neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons. The report cited a senior Iranian official familiar with the negotiations. According to Reuters, Washington has also agreed that Tehran would dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium within Iran, with the mechanism for implementing the measure to be worked out over the next 60 days. The draft agreement would also see the United States waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, enabling Tehran to resume oil exports and access related revenues, the official told Reuters.
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In addition, the proposed memorandum would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping while the United States would lift its naval blockade. The agreement would also provide for the release of $25 billion in Iranian assets currently frozen abroad, according to the Reuters report. Neither Tehran nor Washington has officially announced the conclusion of a deal, and the Fars report indicates that discussions within the Iranian leadership are continuing before any final decision is made.