Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /‘That’s why you came here to Finland’: Jaishankar’s back-to-back one-liners go viral

‘That’s why you came here to Finland’: Jaishankar’s back-to-back one-liners go viral

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 18:51 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 18:51 IST
‘That’s why you came here to Finland’: Jaishankar’s back-to-back one-liners go viral

File photo for imagination Photograph: (Screenshot/ X video/DrSJaishankar)

Story highlights

A light-hearted diplomatic exchange went viral after Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar used quick-witted, humorous one-liners during interactions with the Foreign Ministers of Finland and the UAE.

A light-hearted exchange between the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has gone viral on social media, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the Indian minister's visit to Finland. The exchange took place during a media briefing following bilateral talks between the two leaders. While discussing defence cooperation, Valtonen jokingly remarked that India and Finland had signed many deals.

Also read: India's silk dilemma: Caught between heritage, livelihoods and animal welfare

Responding with a smile, Jaishankar quipped, "You're not supposed to say that." The remark appeared to catch Valtonen by surprise and prompted laughter in the room. Her amused reaction quickly drew attention online after clips of the interaction began circulating across social media platforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, killing 5 personnel

Many users praised the camaraderie between the two ministers, with several highlighting Jaishankar's quick wit. Valtonen's reaction also became a focal point of discussion, with social media users describing the exchange as one of the more entertaining moments in recent diplomatic engagements.

Also read: NEET aspirant posing as fake Brigadier walks into Army trap in UP, arrested

Trending Stories

Although Jaishankar's visit focused on discussions related to defence, security and international cooperation, it was the brief, humorous interaction that captured widespread public attention. The exchange with Valtonen was not the only occasion during the visit when Jaishankar's sense of humour drew notice.

Also read: PM Modi departs for France, Slovakia visit; set to participate in G7 Summit

At another event, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh made a tongue-in-cheek reference to recent developments in West Asia, saying, "It's been a really quiet time in my part of the world.” Jaishankar responded immediately, "That's why you came here to Finland."

Also read: FIR lodged against Mamata Banerjee for ‘inflammatory’ speech during Bengal polls

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics