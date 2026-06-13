/‘That’s why you came here to Finland’: Jaishankar’s back-to-back one-liners go viral

A light-hearted exchange between the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has gone viral on social media, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the Indian minister's visit to Finland. The exchange took place during a media briefing following bilateral talks between the two leaders. While discussing defence cooperation, Valtonen jokingly remarked that India and Finland had signed many deals.

Responding with a smile, Jaishankar quipped, "You're not supposed to say that." The remark appeared to catch Valtonen by surprise and prompted laughter in the room. Her amused reaction quickly drew attention online after clips of the interaction began circulating across social media platforms.

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Many users praised the camaraderie between the two ministers, with several highlighting Jaishankar's quick wit. Valtonen's reaction also became a focal point of discussion, with social media users describing the exchange as one of the more entertaining moments in recent diplomatic engagements.

Although Jaishankar's visit focused on discussions related to defence, security and international cooperation, it was the brief, humorous interaction that captured widespread public attention. The exchange with Valtonen was not the only occasion during the visit when Jaishankar's sense of humour drew notice.