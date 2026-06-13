In a bizarre incident, Army authorities detained a 21-year-old man posing as a senior Indian Army officer in a sting operation in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur Cantonment. The suspect, identified as Aryan Verma, had allegedly spent months presenting himself as a Brigadier and moving around in various districts in military attire. According to officials, concerns about his activities first surfaced earlier this year when reports emerged of a young man frequently appearing in public wearing the insignia of a high-ranking Army officer.

After finally locating him, Army personnel devised a strategy to bring him into the cantonment. Investigators reportedly contacted Verma under the guise of civilians and invited him to address aspirants preparing for defence recruitment examinations. Believing the invitation to be genuine, he agreed to attend the event.

When Verma arrived at the Shaheed Museum on Friday, Army officials say he was dressed in a Brigadier’s ceremonial uniform and travelling in an SUV decorated with symbols typically associated with senior military officers. He was immediately stopped and taken into custody for questioning.

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The operation led to the recovery of several items that investigators believe were being used to support the false identity. These included a forged identification card bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, a regimental cane and a fake firearm. Authorities also found an identity card allegedly linked to a prestigious military medical institution, which is now under scrutiny.

Investigators said Verma was accompanied by two men whom he allegedly introduced as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. Officials suspect the arrangement was intended to reinforce his claims of holding an influential position within the armed forces.

The case has now been handed over to an Army Intelligence team from Bareilly, which is examining how the accused obtained military-style uniforms, insignia and documents. Authorities are also exploring whether other individuals assisted him in maintaining the deception.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that Verma had been living in Delhi while preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Officials said his father is employed in the horticulture department and his mother works as a school teacher.