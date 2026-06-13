/'Focus on Global South': PM Modi departs for high-stakes France, Slovakia visit; set to participate in G7 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 13) departed from New Delhi to France for his official visit to France. He will be participating in the G7 Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also pay a state-visit to Slovakia. The Indian PM will be in France from June 13-14 and in Slovakia from June 14 to June 15. The Prime Minister will attend the in Evian on June 16-17. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to deepening its partnership with Slovakia while also advancing broader engagement with the European Union.

While departing PM Modi said, “India will always focus on giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”

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What's in agenda for France visit?

In France, the PM will stay in Nice and will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both leaders expected to review progress in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership announced earlier this year. A key highlight of the visit will be the joint inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries. Organised as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, the initiative aims to strengthen cooperation in technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. On June 18, he will travel to Paris to attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, and hold additional bilateral engagements. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora in France.

What's in agenda for Slovakia visit?

Solvakia visit is a crucial one as this will be a first one by any Indian Prime Minister. Modi will undertake the state visit on the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, automobile manufacturing, railway infrastructure and other key sectors.