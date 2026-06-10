/India’s ease of doing business reforms has shined under PM Modi in last 12 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completed 12 years in power on June 9 and during these years business environment has seen significant transformation. A series of steps taken by PM Modi like simplifying regulations, digitising governance, reducing compliance burdens and improving market access has given a new lease of life to the way business is done in India now. To put it in simple words the ease of doing business in India has improved manifold.

And to make India a more sought for destination for foreigners to invest and also help Indians in building their own business, the government has brought about changes in startup registration and property transactions to taxation, logistics, credit access and insolvency resolution.

This change reflected in our rankings when World Bank's Doing Business Report pushed India at number 63 spot in 2019 from 142 in 2014, in a matter of just five years.

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Another positive outcome of the changes brought about by the Narendra Modi government was that India improved from 43rd position in 2021 to 41st in 2025 in IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.

Another factor that highlights stronger business environment, improved governance and better digital and regulatory reforms under Modi is that India improved its position in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index.

It placed India in Group A in 2020, 2022 and 2025. This ranking demonstrates India's advanced and innovative practices across Core Government Systems, Public Service Delivery, Digital Citizen Engagement, and GovTech Enablers.

An attractive destination for entrepreneurs

One of the most visible outcomes was in the form of startup ecosystem picking up pace. According to government statistics, the number of startups before the Modi government came to power was just 502, which grew more than 2.23 lakh by March 2026, since the Startup India initiative launch in January 2016.

Notably, these startups have generated over 23.3 lakh direct jobs, helping transform India into one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial hubs.

Benefit to MSMEs from reforms

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have also benefited from reforms that aim to simplify formalisation. The Udyam Registration Portal, launched in 2020, offers a free, paperless and self-declaration-based registration system linked directly to tax and GST databases.

Permit and Approval Processes Simplified

Obtaining permits and approvals have always been time consuming and is amongst the biggest complaints of entrepreneurs. But the BJP government under Modi introduced reforms across labour, environmental and industrial regulations.

The implementation of labour codes has consolidated multiple registrations into a single electronic system and introduced nationwide licences, digital returns and deemed approvals.