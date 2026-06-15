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Iran was preparing to attack Israel, suspended US deal after Beirut strike, says report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 20:52 IST
Iran was preparing to attack Israel, suspended US deal after Beirut strike, says report

File photo of Netanyahu Photograph: (X)

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Iran threatened to freeze its US peace deal and retaliate against Israel following a Beirut strike. Direct intervention by Donald Trump and Qatari mediation saved the accord, which is digitally signed.

Iran was preparing to launch an attack on Israel and suspend the signing of a landmark agreement with the US after an Israeli strike near Beirut threatened to derail delicate last-minute diplomacy. Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, informed Qatari mediators that Tehran intended to retaliate against Israel and put the agreement with Washington on hold following the strike, which Iran reportedly viewed as crossing a red line because it targeted Lebanon.

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US President Donald Trump intervened directly, urging Iran not to proceed with any military action and assuring Tehran that Israel would cease attacks on Lebanon once the agreement was signed, according to The New York Times. Qatar played a key role in mediating messages between Tehran and Washington during the final hours of negotiations, the report said. The diplomatic exchanges intensified after the Beirut strike raised fears that the emerging accord could collapse.

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The report added that Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to travel to Geneva to formally sign the agreement alongside US Vice President JD Vance. Separately, ABC News reported that Vance said the US-Iran agreement had already been digitally signed by the parties on Sunday, although a formal signing ceremony is still scheduled to take place on Friday.

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Speaking in an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America, Vance said no funds had been released to Iran since the agreement was digitally signed. He did not provide further details on the implementation timeline of the accord, according to the broadcaster.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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