UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to take action against a social media system that is failing children. His proposals come amid growing global curbs and parental demands for an under-16s ban. Reportedly going further than Australia, which became the first nation to ban under-16s from social media in December, the UK measures are expected to feature a total ban for that age group. They will also include measures to stop late-night scrolling for older teenagers.

Downing Street stated that Starmer will introduce "world-leading action to protect children's wellbeing online." The upcoming announcement follows a government-led consultation where British teenagers trialled app time limits and social media bans. Starmer noted that keeping kids safe online is one of the biggest contemporary debates, adding that as a father, he understands parental anxieties. He described the decision as a choice between supporting families or maintaining an ineffective status quo, stating the government will take bold action. He said,“The government will ban access to social media for all children under the age of 16".

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Other nations are taking similar steps. Canada’s culture minister recently introduced the Digital Safety Act, which would ban children under 16 from social media accounts and require AI chatbots to limit harmful content. Indonesia began enforcing an under-16 social media ban in March, and several European governments have expressed a desire to implement similar restrictions.

The UK government's consultation on the issue closed in late May, drawing approximately 116,000 contributions, the second-largest response in its history. Over 83 per cent of responding parents believed the risks of social media outweighed the benefits for children, and 91 per cent supported a minimum age limit of 16.

This highly anticipated UK announcement follows a separate government directive ordering tech giants to prevent British children from sending and receiving nude images. The interior ministry gave companies like Apple and Google three months to introduce safety features blocking children from taking or accessing naked photos on phones and tablets. The government warned it would introduce forcing legislation if companies failed to comply.