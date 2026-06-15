/How Washington plans to embed Israel into America's defence and intelligence ecosystem

The US Senate is about to pass a bill that legally mandates unprecedented, permanent integration between the US and Israeli defence, intelligence, and military-technological ecosystems. Section 622 of the intelligence authorisation bill titled “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement” does not necessarily join CIA and Mossad, but it requires the President to “expand and enhance intelligence sharing with the Government of Israel” on every topic of interest especially West Asia. This integration is driven primarily by Section 224 of the House version of the 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), known as the "United States-Israel Defence Technology Cooperation Initiative. The proposal comes as Israel witnesses a plummeting support within the United States, specifically around military aid to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister has claimed that it would be fine to phase out the military aid. Washington provides Israel with about $3.8bn a year in military assistance. The 10-year agreement runs through 2028.

Structural shifts in the US-Israel intelligence and military relationships

If passed, then the US-Israel relationship, which is one of the closest partnerships in the world and is centred around defence aid by the US to Israel, will move towards network integration and data fusion between the two nations. The US will be required to appoint an “executive agent”: a single official to coordinate military cooperation between the US and Israel. Instead, the CIA and Mossad, sharing curated intelligence reports on a case-by-case basis, will interlink their digital infrastructure. This dedicated official will be solely responsible for synchronising, testing, and managing joint US-Israel defence research, development, and data sharing. This change essentially bypasses any political or diplomatic channel and intertwines the two nations in an institutional and bureaucratic framework.

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Former US intelligence official claims that what Congress is trying to do now is find different ways of entrenching the relationship so deeply in America’s own defence industrial base that it’s impossible to root it out. Section 224 of the National Defence Authorisation Act would mandate Israeli defence technologies into the core US military supply chain and vice versa. This implies that cutting-edge spyware, data analytics, from artificial intelligence to drones and cyber-operations, will be jointly operated, giving both nations incredible leverage over each other.

US-Israel friction in the intelligence networks

The US-Israel intelligence relationship is witnessing growing friction in recent times, driven by growing mutual threat assessment. The Defence Intelligence Agency last month elevated its counterintelligence threat level for Israel to "critical"—its highest internal classification. According to reports from NBC and the NYT, Israeli intelligence services have intensified surveillance efforts aimed at top-tier American policymakers- Steve Witkoff, US chief negotiator and special envoy; Elbridge Colby, Pentagon policy chief; Michael DiMino, Senior Middle East policy official. The Israeli Embassy in Washington vehemently denied the reports, calling the espionage allegations "completely false." The case of US Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard, whose conviction for spying for Israel in 1985 remains a historic blueprint for the friction between the two nations. He was given a hero's welcome in Israel. Eventhough both sides on the surface deny spying reports, there has been historical evidence of aggressive clandestine operations on American soil. Many analysts note that the leaks of increasing counter-intelligence threat levels coincide with the discussion around Section 224 of the National Defence Authorisation Act and Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorisation Bill.