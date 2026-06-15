/No birthday gift for Trump: US-Iran MoU to be signed on Friday as Israel tries to jeopardise agreement

The Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran has not been physically signed yet, and contradicting reports are emerging about a text being finalised. While Iran's Supreme National Security Council and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the text on television, Professor Mohammad Marandi, who is a member of the Iranian negotiating team, has publicly pushed back against the narrative of the agreed text. This further shows the divide in Iranian political leadership.

No Birthday Gift for Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday insisted that a deal will be signed between the US and Iran on Sunday, June 14. "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL." But Tehran pushed back, with its Fars News Agency denying that anything would be signed on Sunday and instead dismissing “Trump’s strange insistence” for that day. However, the signing is scheduled for this coming Friday, June 19, 2026, in Switzerland.

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US President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on June 14 with a UFC event at the White House. Signing the deal on Sunday would have seemed like a birthday gift for Trump, who is facing domestic turmoil ahead of the midterms in November. This seems less substantial to Iranian but could be a reason for the delay, according to various analysts. “They don’t want to give Trump a birthday gift! (Seriously, this is being discussed as an important factor among Iranian commentators),” said Hamidreza Azizi, an analyst at SWP Berlin.

What about the Israeli attack on Beirut? Is Lebanon part of the deal?

The June 14, 2026, Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs has pushed the US-Iran MoU into doubt. Donald Trump has criticised Israel for launching an attack on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, asking them “not to blow it”. There had been friction within Israeli leadership. Israel was completely sidelined from the Islamabad negotiations. Benjamin Netanyahu is in an uncomfortable position between his hardline cabinet and an aggressive Trump administration. His strategy to decouple Lebanon from US-Iran peace talks has failed. When Katz and Netanyahu jointly ordered a strike on Beirut, it was an attempt to sabotage the agreement. They are caught between domestic political survival and the need to avoid a total blowout with Washington. Meanwhile, Iran said that the US “either lacks the will to fulfil its commitments or the ability to do so”. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, threatened that a “strong response is coming”. Israel insists that Lebanon is not part of any deal, and Iran considers Lebanon a “red line” not to be crossed.



