/'Launchers are getting ready': Iran issues warning after Israeli strike in Lebanon

Israeli missiles hit Southern Beirut on June 14, as a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran is being prepared to be signed. The attack killed at least three people and wounded several others in the Dahiyeh district. In reaction to Israel's attack, Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velayati said that missile launchers are getting prepared. Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the United States bears the full responsibility for Israel's action and repeated violations of the ceasefire.

"A miscalculation in Beirut ended patience, and the order was issued. The zero hour has arrived, and the launchers are getting ready," said Velayati in a statement. "Hezbollah is a fragment of the Axis of Resistance. If the fire of mischief in Lebanon is not extinguished, the two powerful arms of geography, Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, will squeeze your economic arteries to the point of strategic suffocation."

In a post on the Social Media platform X, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Lebanon is not alone and Iran will ensure the territorial integrity of Lebanon.

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“They can never catch any part of the pillars of resistance alone and isolated; the valiant struggles of Lebanon's brave fighters and the powerful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of dear Lebanon and will dismantle the crazy antics and warmongering of the Israeli regime—spin as we spin,” said Ghalibaf.

He further added, “You cannot gain concessions by giving the regime a green light. The old ‘good cop, bad cop’ game no longer works. If you do not have the will or the capability to honour your commitments, then talking about continuing the process is no longer possible.”

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian political analyst and a member of Iran’s negotiating team, said that Israel's actions have changed the course of the negotiations. It forced the United States to agree to Iran's demands. “Contrary to some speculation, there was no final text before his criminal attack,” Marandi stated. He said after the attack that no further negotiations will be held at the moment.