/Jaishankar meets Rubio on UNGA sidelines, raises Delhi’s concern over Russia sanctions law

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and raised India’s “interests and concerns” over Washington’s newly enacted Russia sanctions legislation, SRIA.

Jaishankar said in a post on X that they also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine.

“Good to meet @SecRubio of the US during #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” he said. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

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The meeting comes days after US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) into law, giving him expanded authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas, a list that currently includes India. The legislation was passed by the US House of Representatives two days before Trump signed it into law.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared the House on Wednesday by a 262-159 margin, after passing the Senate 86-11 on August 7.

The law grants Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, including China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Rubio said in a post on X, “Great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in New York today.”

“Together, we are building on the U.S.-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts,” he added.

US diesel prices have crossed $6.50 a gallon nationally (approx Rs 165 per litre), adding costs for farmers, truckers and virtually every part of the agricultural supply chain. The Trump administration is now scrambling to restrict diesel exports amid tanking poll numbers for Trump.

‘Sanctions could have implications for bilateral ties, global energy market’

India had earlier warned that the sanctions bill, which authorises tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil, could have implications for bilateral ties as well as the global energy market.

India’s external affairs ministry said the government was determined “to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests” and would work closely with trade and industry bodies to address the fallout.

New Delhi has discussed the bill “at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors,” the ministry said, adding that India had “very clearly articulated” its potential implications, “for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market.”

The ministry also reiterated that India’s energy purchases are driven by national interest. “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” it said, adding that the country would continue sourcing energy through “diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.”