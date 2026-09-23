/‘Unwarranted, factually incorrect, no locus standi’: India hits back at OIC over Kashmir remarks

India on Wednesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group, saying the group would be “better advised to counsel Pakistan” instead of offering it a platform.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying the grouping has no locus standi to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. It also described the OIC’s references to Jammu and Kashmir as “unwarranted and factually incorrect”.

“The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India,” the MEA said, reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “integral and inalienable” parts of India.

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The statement came after the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met on the sidelines of the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Endorsement of propaganda raises questions on OIC’s credibility: MEA

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The MEA said repeated endorsement of what it called “politically motivated propaganda” raised questions about the credibility of the OIC. “Repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC,” it said.

India also rejected what it described as attempts to alter the status of Jammu and Kashmir through repeated references at international forums.

The OIC Contact Group comprises Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Niger. The group met in New York on Tuesday and reaffirmed its support for what it described as the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

‘Better if OIC counsels Pakistan instead’

New Delhi also directly hit out at Pakistan, accusing it of using the OIC platform to push “fabricated and motivated propaganda”.

“Instead of offering a platform to Pakistan to peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda, OIC will be better advised to counsel Pakistan,” the MEA said.

India accused Pakistan of having a “well-documented record of supporting and sponsoring terrorism” and called on Islamabad to address the continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the OIC meeting and urged members to maintain a unified position on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN and other international forums. He called for the reversal of measures taken by India since August 5, 2019, and sought the release of political prisoners and access for international observers.

The OIC secretary-general, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, chaired the meeting.

India’s remarks also came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly.