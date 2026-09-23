/WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 busts travel safety myth, highlights spiritual tourism boost to Kainchi Dham

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat graced the WION Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday as the chief guest and in his address pointed out the misconceptions about travel in India, especially when it comes to solo women travellers, and insisted that isolated incidents should not be allowed to define the experience of millions of tourists visiting and travelling across the country.

The minister said that the perception fails to account for the sheer scale of travel in India. Citing billions of domestic trips across the country, he questioned how many complaints involving solo women travellers had been recorded in comparison with that volume, while adding that even a single incident should not happen.

Defends India’s travel safety record, cites advisories for Italy, US, and UK

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Shekhawat said the government and states are taking steps to make travel safer and comfortable and have set up dedicated tourist police stations in several states.

The Union Minister compared travel advisories issued for destinations like Italy, the US, England and Paris with the way safety concerns are discussed in India.

The advisories warn travellers about protecting passports and valuables, avoiding isolated areas after dark and questioned why such warnings do not automatically lead to those countries being broadly described as unsafe.

Shekhawat also invoked India’s deep-rooted philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, saying visitor safety and hospitality remain central.

‘Delhi is changing’: Kapil Mishra invites industry to partner in capital’s transformation

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who was the guest of honour, said Delhi is undergoing a transformation and invited the tourism industry to become a partner in shaping the capital’s future as a global destination. He said the government is looking at ways to create new experiences for visitors and announced that Pitampura Haat would be transformed into a PM Unity Hub, while the Garden of Five Senses is being revamped to make it more appealing.

Mishra invited stakeholders from the tourism industry to work with the government on the next phase of Delhi’s tourism growth.

Mishra also highlighted Delhi’s diverse historical legacy, and said memorials would be developed to honour figures like Anangpal Tomar and the Jat community.

“Delhi is changing,” Mishra said, urging the tourism industry to be part of that transformation and “become a partner” in building the capital’s tourism ecosystem.

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, in New Delhi on Sep 23 brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem and the discussions panned around sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead.

Slovakia ambassador springs surprise with reply in chaste Hindi

Robert Maxian, ambassador of Slovakia to India, switched to Hindi at the summit and said that India is his second home.

When asked if he could speak Hindi, the Slovak ambassador responded warmly, saying, “Bharat mere liye doosra ghar jaisa hai (India is a second home for me).”

Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, said India has now become a priority market for Tourism Ireland, which has set up an office in Mumbai last year to tap into the growing interest from Indian travellers.

Diplomats from Nicaragua, Greece and Sri Lanka also made their points on tourism for their countries as emerging and enduring destinations for Indian travellers, each highlighting unique offerings, from untouched nature and volcanoes to island-hopping and shared civilizational ties.

Year’s most talked-about film, Hanuman Ansh, boosts spiritual tourism

Hanuman Ansh, one of the year’s most talked-about films about Neem Karoro Baba, has significantly boosted the profile of the sacred Kainchi Dham shrine in Uttarakhand.