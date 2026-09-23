An Indian national was killed after torpedoes hit a vessel sailing off the east coast of Oman towards India. The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed the incident, saying that they were working closely with the Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members, including 19 Indian nationals, who were on board the vessel. The vessel, which was carrying 28 crew members on board, has been identified as MV Cape Dao.

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, “We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased,” it added.

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MEA calls attacks ‘deeply worrisome’

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack on the commercial vessel off the east coast of Oman.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities for early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support," the MEA said in a statement.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest,” the statement added.

FSUI demands accountability, justice

Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) expressed concern over the incident, demanding accountability, safe passage, and justice for Indian seafarers amid the tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

“Another Indian seafarer killed,” FSUI said in a post on X.

The organisation identified the sailor as Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. “Wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, is dead after MV Cape Dao was attacked today while sailing toward India,” the post added.

FSUI shared further details about the vessel and the attack. “28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian. Two torpedoes: • Port side C-deck (accommodation) • Port side hull (engine room),” it said.

“Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz,” FSUI added. “FSUI demands immediate accountability, safe passage, and justice for Suraj Yadav and every Indian seafarer still at risk.”

UK maritime agency says cargo vessel struck

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that a cargo vessel was struck in Hormuz by an “unknown projectile” on Wednesday (Sep 23) that resulted in a fire and two casualties.