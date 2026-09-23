/'We do not seek security in insecurity of others': Iranian President defends military actions at UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that Iran has no ambition to leverage its power for regional dominance, while defending the country's actions during its recent conflict with the United States and Israel.

"We do not seek our security in the insecurity of others," Pezeshkian told delegates, framing Iran's military posture as strictly defensive rather than expansionist. He emphasised that Iran's defence systems exist specifically to deter aggression: "Our defensive systems have been built so that no one can think that bombing Iranian cities will go unanswered." He further stated that Iran would not seek outside permission to protect itself, saying, "In order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone's permission or approval."