/Ukraine hits Ufa oil refinery as Russia strikes Kyiv after Zelensky-Trump talks

Explosions were heard in Russia's Bashkortostan region on September 23, amid reports of a drone attack. Fires have been reported near the oil refinery in Ufa and on the grounds of the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara. The strike was 1,300 to 1,400 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. According to Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, the explosions caused significant damage to a vacuum oil distillation tower at the Novo Ufa refinery.

Russian authorities have not confirmed the attack in the region. An ASTRA OSINT analyst, after examining a photograph taken by an eyewitness, identified smoke in the vicinity of the Ufa Oil Refinery. Russian air defence allegedly “intercepted and destroyed” 514 drones over 18 regions of Russia, occupied Crimea, as well as the Azov and Black Seas.

Russian Foreign Ministry has warned the United Kingdom and France that providing sensitive missile technology, intended to help Kyiv manufacture long-range Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles. On September 18, Russia dressed down Britain's top diplomat in Moscow, Chargé d'Affaires Danae Dholakia, over a "further increase" in supplying long-range strike drones and advanced weapon systems.

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Russia targeted railway infrastructure, warehouses and two fuel stations in Kyiv with drone strikes on Wednesday, just hours after Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump to discuss peace. Explosions were heard as smoke billowed above the city centre in Kyiv. At least two people were killed, and 22 others were injured in the attack.

"This is the view from the windows of the EU Delegation today. Buildings nearby are burning," ​Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said in a social media post.

Zelensky on Wednesday met Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. They discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire ​on energy-related targets and asked for increased supplies of U.S. Patriot air defence missiles to defend against an expected Russian ​winter campaign against Ukraine's electricity infrastructure. He said that no agreements have been made.

Zelensky also met European Commission President Ursula von ​der Leyen, seeking help to plug the budget deficit as Ukraine's military expenditure continued to rise.