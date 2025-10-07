/After replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit, did Triptii Dimri just take her side?

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has finally broken her silence, albeit without words, amid the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. After replacing Deepika as the female lead opposite Prabhas, Triptii made a quiet yet powerful move that has gone viral online: she liked a social media reel defending Deepika against ongoing "negative PR" and hate campaigns.

Triptii Dimri’s silent show of support for Deepika Padukone

The reel, shared by celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain, highlighted Deepika’s sheer dedication to her craft. In the video, Jain recalled how Deepika performed the high-energy Nagada Sang Dhol sequence from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela barefoot and in pain, her feet swollen and bleeding from the weight of a 30-kg lehenga and the rigorous choreography.

The clip also called out the "false narratives" and hate campaigns that have been circulating about Deepika online, something Triptii appeared to acknowledge with her "like." Fans were quick to notice the gesture, praising the Animal actress for showing grace and empathy in a situation often dominated by rivalry and gossip.

One user wrote, "Triptii seems like a girl’s girl. She knows how damaging PR wars can be, especially when women are constantly pitted against each other." Another commented, “She understands that today it's Deepika, tomorrow it could be her. This is how you show solidarity.”

What's the Spirit controversy?

Deepika Padukone was initially announced as the female lead in Spirit, directed by Kabir Singh and Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, reports soon emerged that she had exited the project due to creative and contractual disagreements.

Reports claimed that Deepika, who welcomed her first child this year, requested limited working hours, a profit-sharing model, and a fee hike, terms that the production reportedly couldn’t accommodate. Soon after her exit, Triptii Dimri was brought on board.

Vanga later took to X to post cryptic messages that many interpreted as indirect digs at Deepika. He wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith… But by doing this, you’ve disclosed the person you are. Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?" He ended with the hashtag #dirtyPRgames, further fueling speculation about tensions.

Ram Gopal Varma weighs in

Adding to the debate, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma downplayed the feud in a recent interview. "The whole thing between Deepika and Sandeep was exaggerated. How can one person force another to work beyond their will? It’s their choice," he said, suggesting that the controversy was blown out of proportion by the media.

Fans laud Triptii for her "classy statement without words"

While the industry continues to dissect the fallout between Vanga and Deepika, Triptii’s subtle social media move has drawn widespread appreciation. "Graceful, classy, and supportive- that’s how you handle controversy," one fan commented on X. Another wrote, "In a world that thrives on pitting women against each other, Triptii chose kindness."

Triptii herself is no stranger to online scrutiny. The Animal actress has previously faced trolling and false rumours about her career moves, including claims that she was dropped from Aashiqui 3.

Deepika and Triptii’s current projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri, fresh off Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, will soon begin shooting for Spirit, her first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas.