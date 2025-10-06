/Why does Saif Ali Khan think working with Kareena Kapoor is a bad idea? Actor explains the REAL reason

Bollywood’s “Nawab of Pataudi” Saif Ali Khan has always maintained a charming balance between his royal poise and candid honesty. As per a recent report by Esquire India, the 55-year-old actor opened up about his three-decade-long journey in cinema, and made a revelation that may disappoint fans of the beloved Saif-Kareena pairing. The Haiwaan actor shared that he doesn’t think “working with wives and girlfriends” is a good idea.

While Saif and Kareena have worked together in several films over the years, his recent comment has sparked speculation that the couple may not appear on screen together again anytime soon.

“Working with wives and girlfriends is not a good idea,” Says Saif

Reflecting on his early years in Bollywood, Saif recalled how the 1990s were a struggle despite constant opportunities. “People used to tell me, ‘You’re lucky you’ve got so many chances,’ but it wasn’t like I was getting the best scripts or lead roles,” he said.

The actor explained that his real growth came in the 2000s, when he began exploring different kinds of characters and learning the importance of healthy competition on set. That’s when he realised, he shared with a smile, “Working with wives and girlfriends is not a good idea.”

According to Saif, performing alongside one’s partner can blur creative boundaries, making it harder to maintain the kind of professional energy that keeps a performance sharp.

Saif and Kareena’s on-screen journey so far

Despite his reservations, Saif and Kareena have shared memorable screen moments over the years. Their first major collaboration, LOC Kargil (2003), was followed by Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), the animated Roadside Romeo (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). Their chemistry, both reel and real, was among the most talked-about in Bollywood.

In fact, their love story began on the sets of Tashan. The couple married in 2012 and have since welcomed two sons, Taimur and Jeh. While fans have long hoped to see them reunite on screen, Saif’s latest comments suggest that such a reunion might only happen under very special circumstances.

“It has to be remarkable,” Saif once said

Back in 2021, Saif had shared with Pinkvilla that any project featuring him and Kareena together would need to be truly exceptional. “It will have to be a director who casts us, not because we’re husband and wife, but purely as actors. It would require someone to think out of the box and get it absolutely right,” he explained. He had also added that working with different people helps both of them maintain balance in their personal lives.

What’s next for the couple professionally?

Saif was last seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a Netflix film co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, was released in April this year. Up next, he’ll be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and will next be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, a crime-thriller expected to release next year.

Over the years, Saif and Kareena have built a strong foundation both as professionals and as partners. While they continue to collaborate on ad campaigns and public appearances, their conscious decision to avoid mixing personal and professional life might just be the key to their long-lasting relationship.