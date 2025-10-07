/Shilpa Shetty questioned for more than 4 hours over Rs 600 million financial fraud case

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was questioned for around 4.5 hours by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) over a fraud case of Rs 60 crore(Rs 600 million). The actress has recorded her statement in relation to the case, an official from the Mumbai Police stated.

The official told news agency IANS that the police visited Shilpa’s residence to conduct the interrogation. During the questioning, Shilpa provided details to the police regarding the alleged transactions that took place in the bank account of her advertising company.

During the inquiry, Shilpa also handed over several documents to the police, which are currently being verified.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What’s case involving Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra?

In September, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police recorded the statement of Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundr,a in a Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) alleged fraud case.

Mumbai Police at that time had shared an update in the case and stated: “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs. 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

For the unversed, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses.

Later, Raj claimed that part of Rs. 60 crore fraud amount paid to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia as fees.

According to sources at that time, Raj reportedly claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha. However, during the five-hour-long interrogation, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning.

Reports said that investigators have also found that funds were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment.

Raj Kundra will likely be summoned again by the Mumbai Police next week for the next round of interrogation.