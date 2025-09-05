Seems like more trouble is brewing for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The couple who are embroiled in an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case have landed in legal soup as Mumbai Police has reportedly issued a Lookout Circular, as per the officials. Let's delve into knowing more information about the notice and why.

More details about the lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

As per reports, the Economic Offences Wing has revealed that the police are investigating the travel logs of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Moreover, the company's auditor has also been summoned for questioning.

This lookout notice is in connection with the alleged fraud case involving Rs 60 crore and their now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.

All about the fraud case involving Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Reportedly, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that the couple had taken Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of expanding their business. But as per the accusation, the couple had used it for their personal expenses. Reportedly, Shilpa and Raj had allegedly presented the amount as an investment for tax-saving purposes but actually took it as a loan. For the unversed, the case was registered against the couple at the Juhu Police station on August 14.

Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down amid fraud case.

Amid this fraud case, Shilpa Shetty had recently witnessed the shutting down of the Bandra branch of the iconic Mumbai restaurant. The venue served the customers for the last time on September 3. In a post shared on Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

Shetty continued, “While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”