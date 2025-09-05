Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in more trouble? Mumbai Police issue lookout notice in Rs 60 crore fraud case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in more trouble? Mumbai Police issue lookout notice in Rs 60 crore fraud case

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 19:36 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 21:01 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in more trouble? Mumbai Police issue lookout notice in Rs 60 crore fraud case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, who are caught up in a Rs 60 crore fraud case, have reportedly been issued a lookout notice by Mumbai Police. The couple's alleged fraud is linked to a now-defunct firm.

Seems like more trouble is brewing for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The couple who are embroiled in an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case have landed in legal soup as Mumbai Police has reportedly issued a Lookout Circular, as per the officials. Let's delve into knowing more information about the notice and why.

More details about the lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

As per reports, the Economic Offences Wing has revealed that the police are investigating the travel logs of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Moreover, the company's auditor has also been summoned for questioning.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This lookout notice is in connection with the alleged fraud case involving Rs 60 crore and their now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.

All about the fraud case involving Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Trending Stories

Reportedly, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that the couple had taken Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of expanding their business. But as per the accusation, the couple had used it for their personal expenses. Reportedly, Shilpa and Raj had allegedly presented the amount as an investment for tax-saving purposes but actually took it as a loan. For the unversed, the case was registered against the couple at the Juhu Police station on August 14.

Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down amid fraud case.

Amid this fraud case, Shilpa Shetty had recently witnessed the shutting down of the Bandra branch of the iconic Mumbai restaurant. The venue served the customers for the last time on September 3. In a post shared on Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

Shetty continued, “While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”

Meanwhile, Arcane Affair, a weekly Thursday night event, will continue at Bastian At The Top, located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square, Dadar West. For those who are confused, the Bandra restaurant is shutting down, but Bastian At The Top remains fully functional.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience. She is avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-Dramas. She loves unco...Read More

Trending Topics