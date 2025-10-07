/Ananya Panday and Pedro Pascal pose for photos at a fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

Look who Ananya Panday bumped into! The Bollywood star recently attended the BoF500 Gala in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. It was Ananya’s maiden appearance at the prestigious gala, which has hosted Indian beauties like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in the past. While Ananya’s attendance at the do was itself a big moment, the icing on the cake was when she had a surprise encounter with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal at the event.

Hollywood’s current favourite, Pedro Pascal, was also part of the same fashion gala that Ananya attended and the two posed for photos and exchanged pleasantries at the event.

Ananya Panday meets Pedro Pascal

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the photos circulating online, Ananya and Pedro can be seen posing for the cameras and also engaging in a conversation. Both Ananya and Pedro were dressed in black for the event. While Pedro paired his black pants with a dark blue T-shirt, Ananya was in an all-black mini dress for the event.

Ananya has been taking part in several fashion events of late. Earlier this year, she opened Anamika Khanna’s Silver Collar show at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. She was also featured on Vogue India’s February cover and walked in Chanel’s resort show in Lake Como. Other than that, Ananya has appeared in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Swarovski, Timex and Lakme.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan.