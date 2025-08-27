/'My favouritestttt Bappa': Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town stars extend wish for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marked with great enthusiasm and zeal. The festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra. Across the country, the 10-day festival is observed with devotion, and like many people, celebrities too have welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Celebrities extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

On this auspicious occasion, devotees bring home Lord Ganesha and perform rituals with great joy. Several celebrities have also shared glimpses of their celebrations. Other celebrities who have not welcomed the idol of the Lord have shared warm wishes for the festival.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday has welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. She shared beautiful pictures of her family celebrating the festival. In one of the photos, the Call Me Bae actress is seen posing with the idol of Lord Ganesha against a stunning backdrop of floral decorations.

Sharing the picture, she wrote,''Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.'' The other pictures showed Ananya posing with her father and actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna Panday and sister Rysa Panday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress has shared a glimpse of her Ganpati, which was apparently made by her youngest son, Jeh. The picture that she shared, Jeh is praying to the lord.

In the caption, the actress wrote, ''Remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever ❤️🌈 from all of us.''

”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa is known for her Ganpati celebration. However, this year, the actress won't be welcoming Lord Ganesha to her home. Sharing a montage video comprising happy moments from her Ganpati celebrations, Shetty wrote in the caption,“Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart if full of your blessings, गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या. #GanpatiBappaMorya #Gratitude #Blessed #GaneshChaturthi #GannuRaja.

Govinda