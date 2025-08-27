/'My favouritestttt Bappa': Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town stars extend wish for Ganesh Chaturthi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun, celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across India, especially in Maharashtra. Marking the occasion, several celebrities have extended their wishes. Scroll to check.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marked with great enthusiasm and zeal. The festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra. Across the country, the 10-day festival is observed with devotion, and like many people, celebrities too have welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.
On this auspicious occasion, devotees bring home Lord Ganesha and perform rituals with great joy. Several celebrities have also shared glimpses of their celebrations. Other celebrities who have not welcomed the idol of the Lord have shared warm wishes for the festival.
Actress Ananya Panday has welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. She shared beautiful pictures of her family celebrating the festival. In one of the photos, the Call Me Bae actress is seen posing with the idol of Lord Ganesha against a stunning backdrop of floral decorations.
Sharing the picture, she wrote,''Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.'' The other pictures showed Ananya posing with her father and actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna Panday and sister Rysa Panday.
The actress has shared a glimpse of her Ganpati, which was apparently made by her youngest son, Jeh. The picture that she shared, Jeh is praying to the lord.
In the caption, the actress wrote, ''Remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever ❤️🌈 from all of us.''
Shilpa is known for her Ganpati celebration. However, this year, the actress won't be welcoming Lord Ganesha to her home. Sharing a montage video comprising happy moments from her Ganpati celebrations, Shetty wrote in the caption,“Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart if full of your blessings, गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या. #GanpatiBappaMorya #Gratitude #Blessed #GaneshChaturthi #GannuRaja.
Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have welcomed Lord Ganesha to their home. Amidst divorce rumours, the couple also made a public appearance and shared sweets with paparazzi. Recently, it was reported that Sunita had filed for divorce in 2024, accusing the actor of cheating.