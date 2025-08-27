Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with these 6 must-watch Lord Ganesha movies and shows

From animated films to devotional series, OTT platforms have plenty of options that beautifully capture the wisdom, mischief, and charm of Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, filled with devotion and joy. It’s also the perfect time for families to enjoy stories of Lord Ganesha, especially with children who love watching his adventures on screen. Here are some must-watch Ganesha movies and shows you can enjoy with kids this festive season.
A popular animated film, Bal Ganesh, brings to life the playful childhood of Lord Ganesha. With fun adventures, catchy songs, and moral lessons, it is a favourite among children. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
This family-friendly movie series tells the story of a young boy who befriends Lord Ganesha. With its mix of live-action and animation, the movie is a must-watch. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
In this animated adventure, Lord Ganesha travels to a different planet to save the universe from evil. The movie blends mythology and sci-fi elements. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
One of the classic mythological films, The movie tells the story of Lord Ganesha’s birth, his divine powers, and his role in Hindu mythology. You can watch the full movie on YouTube.
This animated show presents Lord Ganesha as a superhero-like figure who embarks on adventurous missions while teaching valuable life lessons. It’s a fun watch. You watch the show on YouTube.
The sequel to Bal Ganesh, this film continues with Ganesha’s childhood adventures, making it ideal for kids and families alike. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.