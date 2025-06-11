/Karan Johar on Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday’s pairing in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 'They look amazing together'



Filmmaker and director Karan Johar, known for his eye for fresh and exciting pairings, is all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s chemistry in the upcoming romantic entertainer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

While the film has been under wraps, early glimpses from the shoot have already created quiet excitement — and Karan’s recent comments have only added fuel to the anticipation.

“Tu Meri Main Tera is hugely fun — it’s vibrant, emotional, and has all the makings of a blockbuster entertainer,” Karan shared. “And I have to say, Kartik and Ananya have terrific, terrific chemistry. From the dailies I’ve seen, they look amazing together on screen. I’m genuinely excited about this one.”

The film marks second collaboration between Kartik and Ananya, who were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their effortless camaraderie and screen compatibility had already won audiences over then, and it seems the duo is ready to recreate that magic with even more intensity and charm in this new outing.

Karan’s praise is particularly significant, as the filmmaker is known to be meticulous when it comes to on-screen pairings and narrative synergy. His endorsement of their chemistry is a strong signal that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could be one of the standout romantic films of the year.

As fans eagerly await the first look and trailer, one thing is certain — Kartik and Ananya’s sizzling dynamic, backed by Karan Johar’s keen instinct, is set to deliver something truly special.