/Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 26, and the entire country is gearing up to celebrate with devotion, joy, and enthusiasm. This 10-day Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Along with rituals, sweets, and festivities, fashion also plays a major role during this occasion.

If you’re wondering what to wear this Ganesh Chaturthi, take inspiration from some of Bollywood’s leading ladies who never fail to impress with their looks.