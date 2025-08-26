/Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday

This Ganesh Chaturthi, wear something that will make you the star of the occasion. As the 10-day festival begins, here are some celebrity-inspired traditional looks you can take inspiration from Ananya Panday
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 26, and the entire country is gearing up to celebrate with devotion, joy, and enthusiasm. This 10-day Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Along with rituals, sweets, and festivities, fashion also plays a major role during this occasion.
If you’re wondering what to wear this Ganesh Chaturthi, take inspiration from some of Bollywood’s leading ladies who never fail to impress with their looks.
Shilpa Shetty is the epitome of elegance in her pre-stitched red saree, paired with a stylish embroidered blouse. The look beautifully combines comfort and glamour.
Alia Bhatt’s nauvari saree look is a tribute to Maharashtrian heritage. She wore a silk saree in shades of pink and orange, styled with a sleek bun and traditional jewellery.
For those who love modern yet traditional outfits, Ananya Panday’s dark pink lehenga is a showstopper. The fusion of contemporary design with traditional embroidery makes it a perfect choice for standing out this festive season.
Sara Ali Khan’s vintage ethnic look is perfect for the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. A colourful skirt with a matching blouse and dupatta, styled with statement jewellery and a chic hairstyle.
Janhvi and her Param Sundari look are already winning everyone's hearts. Out of her many looks, Kapoor’s golden-white ensemble is ideal for festive celebrations. The look features a white long skirt paired with a heavily embellished golden sleeveless blouse, accessorised with kundan earrings and bangles for a regal finish.