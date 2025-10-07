/How rich is Gauri Khan? A look at Shah Rukh Khan’s wife’s ₹1,600 crore empire

Gauri Khan, one of India’s most influential women in design and entertainment, turns 55 on October 8, and her success story continues to inspire many. While often introduced as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri has built a multi-crore empire that stands entirely on her own merit.

From founding one of India’s biggest film production companies to becoming a sought-after interior designer, Gauri Khan’s estimated net worth of ₹1,600 crore (as per reports) showcases her creativity, ambition, and smart investments.

Gauri Khan’s net worth

According to Lifestyle Asia reports, Gauri Khan’s net worth stands at around ₹1,600 crore ($192 million). Her wealth comes from three primary sources: her co-ownership of Red Chillies Entertainment, her luxury design studio Gauri Khan Designs, and her extensive real estate portfolio spread across India and abroad.

In contrast, her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth exceeds ₹7,300 crore ($870 million), making them one of the wealthiest power couples in the world.

A peek into her lavish properties

At the heart of Gauri Khan’s wealth lies Mannat, the couple’s iconic Mumbai mansion, valued at nearly ₹200 crore. Purchased in 2001 and renamed in 2005, the six-storey sea-facing bungalow spans 27,000 square feet and includes a private theatre, gym, pool, and intricately designed interiors conceptualised by Gauri herself. Even its crystal nameplate is worth a staggering ₹25 lakh.

Gauri Khan also owns:

A ₹15 crore Alibaug beach house serving as the family’s weekend retreat.

A ₹100 crore Dubai villa on Palm Jumeirah, gifted by Nakheel Developers and designed by Gauri herself.

A ₹172 crore London property in the elite Park Lane neighbourhood.

Red Chillies Entertainment: The cornerstone of her success

Founded in 2002, Red Chillies Entertainment remains one of Bollywood’s leading production houses. Gauri co-founded the company alongside Shah Rukh Khan and oversees its business operations.

The studio has backed blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Jawan, contributing significantly to Gauri’s income. According to NDTV reports, her stake in Red Chillies accounts for over 60% of her total wealth, with annual earnings exceeding ₹500 crore.

The rise of Gauri Khan designs

What started as a personal passion during the renovation of Mannat evolved into a full-fledged design empire. In 2017, Gauri launched her luxury design studio, Gauri Khan Designs, located in Juhu, Mumbai, now valued at ₹150 crore.

Her clientele includes Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mukesh Ambani, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. She has also collaborated with global brands such as Tata CliQ Luxury, Zoya, and Bonito Designs.

As per the reports of Interiors A to Z and Financial Express, Gauri’s design consultation fee starts at ₹6 lakh, while her residential projects range from ₹30 lakh to ₹5 crore. Luxury villas cost upwards of ₹10 crore, and commercial projects can fetch between ₹50 lakh and ₹20 crore.

Her bespoke furniture pieces, priced up to ₹5 lakh each, have become design statements in India’s luxury decor market.

Cars, fashion, and lifestyle

Gauri Khan has an eye for elegance, whether it’s her interiors or her style. She owns a Bentley Continental GT worth ₹2.25 crore, enjoys designer watches like her Piaget Limelight (crafted from 18-carat platinum and encrusted with 7.1-carat diamonds), and is known for her impeccable fashion sense, from Christian Louboutin heels to custom couture.

New Ventures

In 2024, Gauri expanded into hospitality with Torii, a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra district. The space, designed by her team, features a bold red-and-gold theme, making it one of the most Instagrammable celebrity hotspots in the city.

In 2018, Fortune India listed her among the "50 Most Powerful Women in Business." Whether it’s designing celebrity homes or managing one of India’s top film studios, Gauri continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury, design, and entrepreneurship.